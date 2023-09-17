White Sox vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 17
The Chicago White Sox (57-92) host the Minnesota Twins (78-71) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (7-7) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (7-7) will take the ball for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (7-7, 2.91 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (7-7, 4.92 ERA)
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease
- The White Sox will send Cease (7-7) out for his 31st start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.92 ERA and 191 strikeouts through 159 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 30 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.
- Cease has collected 10 quality starts this year.
- Cease will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.
- He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Dylan Cease vs. Twins
- The opposing Twins offense has the 10th-ranked slugging percentage (.424) and ranks fifth in home runs hit (211) in all of MLB. They have a collective .241 batting average, and are 20th in the league with 1219 total hits and 12th in MLB action scoring 701 runs.
- Cease has a 3.38 ERA and a 1.188 WHIP against the Twins this season in 16 innings pitched, allowing a .183 batting average over three appearances.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray
- The Twins' Gray (7-7) will make his 30th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.91 and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .229 in 29 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start 15 times in 29 starts this season.
- Gray has 26 starts of five or more innings this season in 29 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.
- He has made 29 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.91), 18th in WHIP (1.180), and 24th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Sonny Gray vs. White Sox
- The White Sox rank 27th in MLB with 612 runs scored this season. They have a .240 batting average this campaign with 161 home runs (19th in the league).
- The White Sox have gone 10-for-43 with a double and two RBI in 11 innings this season against the right-hander.
