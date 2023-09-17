Minnesota Twins (78-71) will play the Chicago White Sox (57-92) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, September 17 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Willi Castro will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the season.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +125 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (7-7, 2.91 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (7-7, 4.92 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -155 +125 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the desire to bet on the White Sox's game against the Twins but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the White Sox (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to take down the Twins with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Robert hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 99 times and won 59, or 59.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Twins have a 27-22 record (winning 55.1% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 33, or 33%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win 12 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the White Sox had a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.