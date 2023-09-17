Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and projected starter Dylan Cease on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 161 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 612 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined 1.429 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Cease (7-7) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals.

He has started 30 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Cease will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 30 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Royals L 11-10 Home Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/13/2023 Royals L 7-1 Home Mike Clevinger Steven Cruz 9/14/2023 Twins L 10-2 Home José Ureña Kenta Maeda 9/15/2023 Twins L 10-2 Home Jesse Scholtens Bailey Ober 9/16/2023 Twins W 7-6 Home Touki Toussaint Pablo Lopez 9/17/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 9/18/2023 Nationals - Away Mike Clevinger Joan Adon 9/19/2023 Nationals - Away José Ureña - 9/20/2023 Nationals - Away Jesse Scholtens Josiah Gray 9/22/2023 Red Sox - Away Touki Toussaint Chris Sale 9/23/2023 Red Sox - Away Dylan Cease Nick Pivetta

