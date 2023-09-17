QBs Baker Mayfield and Justin Fields will be going head to head on September 17, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) and Chicago Bears (0-1) come together at Raymond James Stadium. In the column below, we dig into the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bears vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Fields this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Justin Fields vs. Baker Mayfield Matchup

Justin Fields 2022 Stats Baker Mayfield 15 Games Played 12 60.4% Completion % 60.0% 2,242 (149.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,163 (180.3) 17 Touchdowns 10 11 Interceptions 8 1,143 (76.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 89 (7.4) 8 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Other Matchup Previews

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

Last year, the Buccaneers ranked 13th in the NFL in points allowed (21.1 per game) and 10th in total yards allowed (324.3 per game).

When it came to defending the pass, Tampa Bay's defense looked good last season, as it ranked 10th in the league with 3,461 total passing yards allowed (203.6 per game).

Against the run, the Buccaneers were middle-of-the-pack last year, ranking 15th in the league in rushing yards allowed with 2,052 (120.7 per game).

Defensively, Tampa Bay ranked sixth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 36.9%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranked 26th at 62.5%.

Who comes out on top when the Buccaneers and the Bears square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Bears Defensive Stats

Last season, the Bears had trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, allowing 27.2 points per game (29th in NFL).

When it came to defending the pass, Chicago ranked 18th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,716) and 11th in passing touchdowns allowed (22).

Against the run, the Bears' defense struggled last season, as it ranked 31st in the league with 2,674 rushing yards allowed (157.3 per game).

Defensively, Chicago ranked 32nd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 49.0%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it was 28th (64.5%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.