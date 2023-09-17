Sunday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (78-71) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (78-72) at Chase Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 17.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jordan Wicks (3-0, 1.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Ryne Nelson (7-8, 5.53 ERA).

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Cubs have won 47 out of the 83 games, or 56.6%, in which they've been favored.
  • Chicago has a record of 47-36 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
  • Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 747 total runs this season.
  • The Cubs' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 11 @ Rockies W 5-4 Jordan Wicks vs Kyle Freeland
September 12 @ Rockies L 6-4 Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen
September 13 @ Rockies L 7-3 Jameson Taillon vs Ty Blach
September 15 @ Diamondbacks L 6-4 Justin Steele vs Brandon Pfaadt
September 16 @ Diamondbacks L 7-6 Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Davies
September 17 @ Diamondbacks - Jordan Wicks vs Ryne Nelson
September 19 Pirates - Javier Assad vs TBA
September 20 Pirates - Jameson Taillon vs Mitch Keller
September 21 Pirates - Justin Steele vs Johan Oviedo
September 22 Rockies - Kyle Hendricks vs Peter Lambert
September 23 Rockies - Jordan Wicks vs Kyle Freeland

