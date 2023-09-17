Best bets are available for when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) host the Chicago Bears (0-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

When is Buccaneers vs. Bears?

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tampa Bay 28 - Chicago 19

Tampa Bay 28 - Chicago 19 The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Buccaneers a 58.7% chance to win.

The Buccaneers were the moneyline favorite 14 total times last season. They went 8-6 in those games.

Tampa Bay had a 7-3 record last year (winning 70% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -142 or shorter.

The Bears were underdogs in 15 games last season and won two (13.3%) of those contests.

Chicago entered 12 games last season as the underdog by +120 or more and were 2-10 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tampa Bay (-2.5)



Tampa Bay (-2.5) The Buccaneers covered the spread four times in 17 games last season.

Tampa Bay went 4-6-1 as at least 2.5-point favorites last year.

Against the spread, the Bears were 5-11-1 last year.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 2.5 points or more, Chicago went 5-9 last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41)



Over (41) Tampa Bay and Chicago combined to average 3.4 less points per game a season ago than the over/under of 41 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 48.3 points per game last season, 7.3 more than the over/under in this game.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Buccaneers games.

A total of 10 Bears games last year went over the point total.

