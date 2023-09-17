Sportsbooks project a tight game when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) square off against the Chicago Bears (0-1) as just 2.5-point favorites on Sunday, September 17, 2023. This contest has a listed total of 41.5 points.

Before the Buccaneers take on the Bears, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends. The Bears' recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Buccaneers.

Bears vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Chicago vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: FOX

Bears vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights

Against the spread, Chicago was 5-10-1 last season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season, the Bears had an ATS record of 5-9.

Out of 17 Chicago games last year, 10 hit the over.

Tampa Bay had four wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

Against the spread, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Buccaneers went 4-7-1 last year.

There were six Tampa Bay games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.

