The Chicago Bears (0-1) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Bears vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buccaneers 2.5 40.5 -145 +120

Bears vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Chicago Bears

The Bears combined with their opponent to score more than 40.5 points in 13 of 17 games last season.

Chicago's contests last year had a 43-point average over/under, 2.5 more points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Bears were 5-10-1 last season.

The Bears were underdogs in 15 games last season and won two (13.3%) of those contests.

Chicago was 2-11 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In seven games last season, the Buccaneers and their opponents scored more than 40.5 combined points.

Tampa Bay had an average point total of 43.4 in its outings last season, 2.9 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Buccaneers were 4-12-1 against the spread last season.

The Buccaneers won eight of the 14 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (57.1%).

Tampa Bay went 7-3 last year (winning 70% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Buccaneers vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Buccaneers 18.4 25 21.1 13 43.4 7 Bears 19.2 23 27.2 32 43 13

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43 43 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 24.6 24 25.1 ATS Record 5-10-1 3-4-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 5-4-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-13 1-6 1-7

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 44.1 42.6 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 23.9 24.4 ATS Record 4-12-1 2-6-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 6-11-0 4-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-6 5-3 3-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

