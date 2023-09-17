Bears vs. Buccaneers Injury Report — Week 2
Review the injury report for the Chicago Bears (0-1), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Bears prepare for their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 PM .
The Bears' last game was a 38-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
In their most recent game, the Buccaneers won 20-17 over the Minnesota Vikings.
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Nate Davis
|OL
|Personal
|Doubtful
|Josh Blackwell
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Dylan Cole
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Lavonte David
|LB
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Carlton Davis
|CB
|Toe
|Out
|Mike Evans
|WR
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Christian Izien
|S
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Calijah Kancey
|DL
|Calf
|Out
|Sirvocea Dennis
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
Bears vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bears Season Insights (2022)
- With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), the Bears struggled on both sides of the ball last season.
- With 27.2 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked worst in the NFL last season, Chicago were forced to rely on its 23rd-ranked offense (19.2 points per contest) to keep it in games.
- The Bears were a bottom-five pass offense last season, ranking worst with 130.5 passing yards per game. On defense, they ranked 17th in the NFL (218.6 passing yards allowed per game).
- While Chicago ranked second-worst in the NFL in rushing defense with 157.3 rushing yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation on offense, as it ranked best in the NFL (177.3 rushing yards per game).
- The Bears forced 23 total turnovers (14th in NFL) last season and turned it over 25 times (27th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -2, 20th-ranked in the NFL.
Bears vs. Buccaneers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Buccaneers (-145), Bears (+120)
- Total: 41 points
