The Chicago Bears right now have +12500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago covered five times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, 10 Bears games went over the point total.

With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Chicago was outplayed on both sides of the ball last year.

The Bears won only two games at home last year and one away from home.

When favored, Chicago was undefeated (1-0), but went just 2-13 as the underdog.

The Bears were winless in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC overall.

Bears Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.4%.

On the ground, Fields scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 1,143 yards.

In 17 games with the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

On the ground for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 914 yards (57.1 per game).

Khalil Herbert ran for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.

T.J. Edwards amassed 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year for the Eagles.

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +4000 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +12500 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +650 4 October 1 Broncos - +8000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +10000 6 October 15 Vikings - +6600 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2000 9 November 5 @ Saints - +3000 10 November 9 Panthers - +20000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +1800 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +6600 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +1800 15 December 17 @ Browns - +1800 16 December 24 Cardinals - +50000 17 December 31 Falcons - +5000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +4000

