The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) will meet the Chicago Bears (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Buccaneers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 41 points.

If you're planning to make some in-game bets on the Buccaneers' upcoming game versus the Bears, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Bears vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter last year, the Bears had the lead six times, were behind six times, and were tied five times.

The Bears' offense averaged 4.6 points in the first quarter last season. On defense, they allowed 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

Last season, the Buccaneers were winning after the first quarter in five games, trailed after the first quarter in eight games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

Offensively, Tampa Bay averaged three points in the first quarter (26th-ranked) last season. From a defensive standpoint, it gave up 4.4 points on average in the first quarter (16th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Bears won the second quarter in four games last year, were outscored in the second quarter in 12 games, and they tied in the second quarter in one game.

The Bears' offense averaged 6.6 points in the second quarter last year. On the other side of the ball, they surrendered 9.5 points on average in the second quarter.

The Buccaneers outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, lost five times, and tied four times in 17 games last season.

Tampa Bay's offense averaged 5.6 points in the second quarter last year. From a defensive standpoint, it surrendered 4.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Bears won the third quarter nine times, lost five times, and were knotted up three times.

The Bears averaged 5.5 points on offense and allowed an average of 5.7 points on defense in the third quarter last year.

Looking at the third quarter, the Buccaneers won the third quarter in five games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

Last season, Tampa Bay's offense averaged 2.6 points in the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, it gave up 4.7 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

The Bears won the fourth quarter in five games last year, lost that quarter in 11 games, and tied in that quarter in one game.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Bears averaged four points scored on offense (31st-ranked) and allowed an average of 5.6 points on defense (12th-ranked).

In the Buccaneers' 17 games last year, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, been outscored eight times, and tied three times.

In the fourth quarter last season, Tampa Bay averaged 6.5 points on offense and surrendered an average of 7.2 points on defense.

Bears vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bears led after the first half in five games last year (1-4 in those contests), were behind after the first half in 11 games (2-9), and were knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1).

In the first half last year, the Bears averaged 11.3 points scored on offense (15th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 14.2 points on defense (31st-ranked).

Last year, the Buccaneers were leading after the first half in six games, were behind after the first half in nine games, and were knotted up after the first half in two games.

Tampa Bay posted an average of 8.6 points on offense in the first half last year and surrendered an average of 9.2 points on defense.

2nd Half

In 17 games last year, the Bears won the second half seven times, lost that half nine times, and tied one time.

The Bears' offense averaged 9.5 points in the second half last year. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 11.4 points on average in the second half.

Out of 17 games last year, the Buccaneers outscored their opponent in the second half six times, lost eight times, and were knotted up three times.

Tampa Bay averaged 9.2 points in the second half last year. On defense, it allowed 11.9 points on average in the second half.

