With the college football season entering Week 3, the slate includes 11 games that feature teams from the Pac-12. To make sure you catch all of the action, check out the piece below for info on how to watch.

Pac-12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Weber State Wildcats at Utah Utes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) San Diego State Aztecs at Oregon State Beavers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Idaho Vandals at California Golden Bears 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Washington Huskies at Michigan State Spartans 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Peacock North Carolina Central Eagles at UCLA Bruins 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Northern Colorado Bears at Washington State Cougars 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Sacramento State Hornets at Stanford Cardinal 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Oregon Ducks 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Colorado State Rams at Colorado Buffaloes 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Fresno State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) UTEP Miners at Arizona Wildcats 11:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)

