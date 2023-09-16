If you are looking for information on the best bets in MAC action in Week 3, or creating a parlay bet, our computer model is here to help. It likes betting on the over/under in the Iowa State vs. Ohio matchup, and picking Northern Illinois (+11) over Nebraska against the spread. You can see more insights and stats on those college football games by scrolling down.

Best Week 3 MAC Spread Bets

Pick: Northern Illinois +11 vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Northern Illinois Huskies at Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Favorite & Spread: Northern Illinois by 1.4 points

Northern Illinois by 1.4 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: San Jose State +7 vs. Toledo

Matchup: San Jose State Spartans at Toledo Rockets

San Jose State Spartans at Toledo Rockets Projected Favorite & Spread: San Jose State by 0.9 points

San Jose State by 0.9 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Akron +25.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Akron Zips at Kentucky Wildcats

Akron Zips at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 18.4 points

Kentucky by 18.4 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 3 MAC Total Bets

Under 42.5 - Iowa State vs. Ohio

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Ohio Bobcats

Iowa State Cyclones at Ohio Bobcats Projected Total: 31.5 points

31.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Over 57.5 - San Jose State vs. Toledo

Matchup: San Jose State Spartans at Toledo Rockets

San Jose State Spartans at Toledo Rockets Projected Total: 64.8 points

64.8 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 45.5 - Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Cincinnati Bearcats

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Cincinnati Bearcats Projected Total: 51.5 points

51.5 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 3 MAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Ohio 2-1 (0-0 MAC) 19.0 / 13.3 345.7 / 233.3 Northern Illinois 1-1 (0-0 MAC) 19.0 / 19.0 349.0 / 266.5 Miami (OH) 1-1 (0-0 MAC) 22.0 / 33.0 330.5 / 399.5 Bowling Green 1-1 (0-0 MAC) 31.0 / 24.5 418.5 / 357.0 Eastern Michigan 1-1 (0-0 MAC) 19.5 / 24.0 218.5 / 405.5 Central Michigan 1-1 (0-0 MAC) 26.0 / 36.5 324.5 / 472.0 Akron 1-1 (0-0 MAC) 22.5 / 22.5 270.5 / 292.0 Western Michigan 1-1 (0-0 MAC) 21.0 / 32.5 413.5 / 388.5 Toledo 1-1 (0-0 MAC) 49.5 / 16.5 482.5 / 306.0 Ball State 0-2 (0-0 MAC) 8.5 / 44.5 259.5 / 371.5 Kent State 0-2 (0-0 MAC) 6.0 / 42.0 220.0 / 515.5 Buffalo 0-2 (0-0 MAC) 27.0 / 39.0 339.0 / 481.0

