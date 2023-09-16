The Syracuse Orange (2-0) face the Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Orange favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Purdue matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Syracuse vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Syracuse vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Syracuse has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.

The Orange have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Purdue has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Syracuse & Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Syracuse To Win the ACC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 Purdue To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.