How to Watch the Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) visit the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-1) at Houck Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
Southeast Missouri State ranks 56th in scoring offense (22.5 points per game) and 45th in scoring defense (26.0 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of total offense, Southern Illinois ranks 64th in the FCS (325.5 total yards per game) and 38th on defense (306.5 total yards allowed per contest).
See how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- Venue: Houck Field
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 3 Games
- Florida State vs Boston College
- Army vs UTSA
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
- South Carolina vs Georgia
- Alabama vs South Florida
- Penn State vs Illinois
- San Diego State vs Oregon State
- Oklahoma vs Tulsa
- Western Kentucky vs Ohio State
- North Dakota vs Boise State
- Minnesota vs North Carolina
- Virginia vs Maryland
- LSU vs Mississippi State
Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Key Statistics
|Southern Illinois
|Southeast Missouri State
|325.5 (69th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|357.5 (51st)
|306.5 (39th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|419.0 (74th)
|120.0 (75th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|110.0 (83rd)
|205.5 (50th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|247.5 (21st)
|0 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|3 (8th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|1 (28th)
Southern Illinois Stats Leaders
- Nic Baker leads Southern Illinois with 367 yards on 32-of-47 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
- Romeir Elliott has rushed 17 times for 97 yards, with two touchdowns.
- Justin Strong has racked up 53 yards (on 13 carries) with one touchdown.
- Izaiah Hartrup has hauled in 98 receiving yards on eight receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.
- Jaelin Benefield has five receptions (on five targets) for a total of 78 yards (39.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Aidan Quinn's four targets have resulted in three catches for 64 yards.
Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders
- Paxton DeLaurent has racked up 480 yards (240.0 ypg) on 51-of-71 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 33 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 14 carries.
- The team's top rusher, Geno Hess, has carried the ball 30 times for 111 yards (55.5 per game), scoring two times.
- This season, Darrell Smith has carried the ball 17 times for 67 yards (33.5 per game).
- Ryan Flournoy's 195 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has totaled 20 receptions and one touchdown.
- Damoriea Vick has hauled in 17 passes while averaging 76.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.
- Jack Clinkenbeard has a total of 41 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four throws.
Rep your team with officially licensed Southeast Missouri State or Southern Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.