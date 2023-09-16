Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 16, when the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and Southern Illinois Salukis square off at 7:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Redhawks. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southeast Missouri State (-5.9) 62 Southeast Missouri State 34, Southern Illinois 28

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 MVFC Predictions

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Salukis is 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

The Salukis have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Redhawks have no wins against the spread this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Salukis vs. Redhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southeast Missouri State 22.5 26 45 7 0 45 Southern Illinois 31.5 17 49 23 14 11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.