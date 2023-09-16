Northwestern vs. Duke: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (2-0) play the Northwestern Wildcats (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 18.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 48.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northwestern vs. Duke Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
Northwestern vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-18.5)
|48.5
|-1000
|+650
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Duke (-18.5)
|48.5
|-1050
|+675
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Duke (-18.5)
|48.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Northwestern vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Northwestern has covered once in one games with a spread this year.
- Duke has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
