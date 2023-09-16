The Northwestern Wildcats (1-1) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as a heavy 18.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 48.5 points for the contest.

On the defensive side of the ball, Duke has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best by giving up just 7 points per game. The offense ranks 46th (35 points per game). From an offensive standpoint, Northwestern is posting 22.5 points per game (101st-ranked). It ranks 36th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (15.5 points allowed per game).

Northwestern vs. Duke Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Duke vs Northwestern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Duke -18.5 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -1000 +650

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern Stats Leaders

In 12 games last season, Evan Hull racked up 913 rushing yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

In the receiving game, Hull added 546 yards and two touchdowns on 55 grabs.

Ryan Hilinski suited up for 12 games last year, and aired it out for 1,619 passing yards, six touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 55.5% completion percentage.

Malik Washington was an important part of the passing attack last year, posting 65 receptions for 694 yards and one touchdown.

Brendan Sullivan piled up 589 passing yards, four touchdowns, three interceptions and a 74% completion percentage in 12 games last year.

Sullivan rushed for 97 yards (1.8 YPC) and one touchdown as a runner.

On defense Bryce Gallagher, who played in 12 games, delivered 95 tackles, five TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Xander Mueller was on the field for 12 games, totaling two interceptions to go along with 76 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and two passes defended.

Rod Heard was on the field for 12 games and posted one interception to go along with 60 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

Jeremiah Lewis was an important contributor on D last season, with 61 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

