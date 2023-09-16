When the Duke Blue Devils match up with the Northwestern Wildcats at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 16, our computer model predicts the Blue Devils will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Northwestern vs. Duke Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northwestern (+17.5) Under (48.5) Duke 23, Northwestern 13

Week 3 Big Ten Predictions

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 13.3% chance to win.

The Wildcats is 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

One of the Wildcats' one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).

The average over/under in Northwestern games this season is 8.5 fewer points than the point total of 48.5 for this outing.

Duke Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Blue Devils have an implied win probability of 90.9%.

The Blue Devils have posted one win against the spread this year.

Duke games average 54.5 total points per game this season, 6.0 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Wildcats vs. Blue Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Duke 35.0 7.0 35.0 7.0 -- -- Northwestern 22.5 15.5 38.0 7.0 7.0 24.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.