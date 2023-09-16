The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). Illinois is a 14.5-point underdog. A total of 48.5 points has been set for this game.

Penn State has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking 14th-best in total offense (509.5 yards per game) and 11th-best in total defense (224 yards allowed per game). Illinois is accumulating 26.5 points per game on offense this season (85th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 31 points per game (104th-ranked) on defense.

Illinois vs. Penn State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: FOX

Penn State vs Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Penn State -14.5 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -650 +475

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Chase Brown compiled 1,643 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 5 yards per carry.

In the receiving game, Brown chipped in 240 yards and three touchdowns on 27 catches.

Tommy DeVito played 13 games last season, and accumulated 2,647 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 69.6% completion percentage.

As a runner, DeVito scampered for 35 yards (0.5 YPC) and six touchdowns.

Last season Isaiah Williams grabbed 81 balls on 103 targets for 709 yards and five touchdowns.

Brian Hightower received 55 targets last season and turned them into 37 grabs (2.8 per game) for 452 yards and two TDs.

Last year Sydney Brown recorded 56 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and six interceptions in 13 games.

On defense, Jartavius Martin collected one sack to go with three TFL, 58 tackles, and three interceptions.

With 51 tackles, 10 TFL, and five sacks, Jer'Zhan Newton was a significant contributor last year on defense.

With 3.5 sacks to go along with 12 TFL, 47 tackles, and one interception, Keith Randolph Jr. made a big impact on D.

