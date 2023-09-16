The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) visit the Illinois State Redbirds (2-0) at O'Brien Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Eastern Illinois is totaling 331.5 yards per game on offense (60th in the FCS), and rank 59th on defense, yielding 363.0 yards allowed per game. Illinois State has been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 17th-best in points per game (37.5) and third-best in points surrendered per game (9.0).

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Charleston, Illinois

Charleston, Illinois Venue: O'Brien Field

Week 3 Games

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State Key Statistics

Eastern Illinois Illinois State 331.5 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467.0 (18th) 363.0 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.5 (14th) 84.5 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.5 (13th) 247.0 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.5 (36th) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley has thrown for 494 yards (247.0 ypg) to lead Eastern Illinois, completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Kevin Daniels has 135 rushing yards on 28 carries. He's also tacked on five catches for 38 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Eli Mirza has carried the ball two times for 29 yards (14.5 per game), while also racking up 108 yards through the air .

Justin Bowick has put together an 88-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in seven passes on nine targets.

DeAirious Smith has a total of 83 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four throws and scoring one touchdown.

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has racked up 440 yards on 73.2% passing while recording two touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Mason Blakemore has run for 245 yards on 23 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Cole Mueller has totaled 83 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz has registered 10 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 167 (83.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 14 times and has one touchdown.

Eddie Kasper has recorded 107 receiving yards (53.5 yards per game) on eight receptions.

Cam Grandy's nine targets have resulted in nine receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown.

