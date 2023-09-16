The Eastern Illinois Panthers are expected to win their matchup against the Illinois State Redbirds at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Illinois (-3.6) 36.8 Eastern Illinois 20, Illinois State 17

Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

Panthers games hit the over eight out of 11 times last season.

Illinois State Betting Info (2022)

The Redbirds went 6-5-0 ATS last season.

Redbirds games went over the point total four out of 11 times last season.

Panthers vs. Redbirds 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Illinois 21 19 -- -- 21 19 Illinois State 37.5 9 41 0 34 18

