On Saturday, September 16 at 8:10 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (78-70) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (77-72) at Chase Field. Kyle Hendricks will get the ball for the Cubs, while Zach Davies will take the mound for the Diamondbacks.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game is listed at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: ARID

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (6-7, 3.86 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.81 ERA)

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline: -115
Diamondbacks Moneyline: -105
Total: 9

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 82 games this season and won 47 (57.3%) of those contests.

The Cubs have gone 47-35 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (57.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 4-5 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total two times.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (46.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 32 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-3.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 2nd Win NL Central +900 - 2nd

