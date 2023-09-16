The Centennial Cup is at stake when the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) and Colorado State Rams (0-1) square off on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are big favorites, by 23.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado vs. Colorado State matchup.

Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Boulder, Colorado
  • Venue: Folsom Field

Colorado vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Colorado State Moneyline
BetMGM Colorado (-23.5) 59.5 -2000 +950 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Colorado (-23.5) 59 -2100 +1100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Colorado (-22.5) 59.5 -2000 +980 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Colorado vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

  • Colorado has compiled a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Colorado State has not won against the spread this year in one chances.

Colorado & Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds

Colorado
To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000
To Win the Pac-12 +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800
Colorado State
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the MWC +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

