Alabama vs. South Florida: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) square off against the South Florida Bulls (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Crimson Tide are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 32.5 points. An over/under of 61.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. South Florida matchup.
Alabama vs. South Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Alabama vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|South Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-32.5)
|61.5
|-10000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-32)
|61.5
|-5000
|+1800
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-31.5)
|60.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 3 Odds
Alabama vs. South Florida Betting Trends
- Alabama has covered once in two matchups with a spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 32.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- South Florida has not won against the spread this year in one opportunities.
Alabama & South Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Alabama
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3300
|Bet $100 to win $3300
|To Win the SEC
|+325
|Bet $100 to win $325
|South Florida
|To Win the AAC
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.