The Minnesota Twins (77-70) will look to Kyle Farmer, on a two-game homer streak, versus the Chicago White Sox (56-91) at 7:40 PM ET on Friday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Twins will call on Bailey Ober versus the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (1-8).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-8, 4.44 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

Scholtens (1-8) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.44 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.44, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .280 batting average against him.

Scholtens is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Scholtens is looking to pick up his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In nine of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Jesse Scholtens vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has the 10th-ranked slugging percentage (.425) and ranks fourth in home runs hit (210) in all of MLB. They have a collective .241 batting average, and are 22nd in the league with 1196 total hits and 12th in MLB action scoring 685 runs.

Scholtens has a 0 ERA and a 6 WHIP against the Twins this season in two-thirds of an inning pitched, allowing a .750 batting average over two appearances.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins will send out Ober for his first start of the season.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 28-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.