Friday's game features the Minnesota Twins (77-70) and the Chicago White Sox (56-91) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 7-5 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on September 15.

The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober for the Twins and Jesse Scholtens (1-8) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (32.7%) in those games.

Chicago has a mark of 4-14 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (603 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

