Big Ten Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 3
Big Ten teams are in action for 13 games in Week 3 of the 2023 college football season. Some of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options, according to our computer model, include picking Georgia Southern +19.5 against Wisconsin as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State matchup.
Best Week 3 Big Ten Spread Bets
Pick: Georgia Southern +19.5 vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Wisconsin by 5.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Purdue +2.5 vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: Syracuse Orange at Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Purdue by 10.4 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Northern Illinois +10.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Northern Illinois by 1.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 3 Big Ten Total Bets
Under 65.5 - Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Total: 45.5 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Over 46.5 - Virginia vs. Maryland
- Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Maryland Terrapins
- Projected Total: 62.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 15
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Under 48.5 - Northwestern vs. Duke
- Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Total: 36.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 3 Big Ten Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Rutgers
|2-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
|30.0 / 7.0
|368.5 / 249.5
|Ohio State
|2-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
|29.0 / 5.0
|431.0 / 193.5
|Minnesota
|2-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
|19.0 / 8.0
|332.0 / 223.5
|Penn State
|2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
|50.5 / 11.0
|509.5 / 224.0
|Iowa
|2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
|22.0 / 13.5
|259.5 / 309.5
|Michigan
|2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
|32.5 / 5.0
|447.0 / 232.0
|Michigan State
|2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
|38.0 / 10.5
|435.5 / 206.0
|Maryland
|2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
|38.0 / 13.0
|489.5 / 295.0
|Purdue
|1-1 (0-0 Big Ten)
|29.5 / 28.0
|395.0 / 386.5
|Illinois
|1-1 (0-0 Big Ten)
|26.5 / 31.0
|357.5 / 477.5
|Wisconsin
|1-1 (0-0 Big Ten)
|30.0 / 24.0
|435.5 / 324.0
|Northwestern
|1-1 (0-1 Big Ten)
|22.5 / 15.5
|296.0 / 302.0
|Indiana
|1-1 (0-1 Big Ten)
|22.0 / 15.0
|355.5 / 236.5
|Nebraska
|0-2 (0-1 Big Ten)
|12.0 / 24.5
|318.0 / 352.5
