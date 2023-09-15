Illinois High School Football Live Streams in Vermilion County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Vermilion County, Illinois this week? We have you covered here.
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Oakwood High School at Central High School - Clifton
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Clifton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Bloomington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoopeston Area High School at Momence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Momence, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iroquois West High School at Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bismarck, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watseka High School at Salt Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Catlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Flanagan-Cornell High School at Schlarman Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Danville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
