Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Vermilion County, Illinois this week? We have you covered here.

Vermilion County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Oakwood High School at Central High School - Clifton

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 15

6:50 PM CT on September 15 Location: Clifton, IL

Clifton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Bloomington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Bloomington, IL

Bloomington, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoopeston Area High School at Momence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Momence, IL

Momence, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Iroquois West High School at Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Bismarck, IL

Bismarck, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Watseka High School at Salt Fork High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Catlin, IL

Catlin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Flanagan-Cornell High School at Schlarman Academy