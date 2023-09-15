The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) and the Army Black Knights (1-1) play at the Alamodome on Friday, September 15, 2023.

UTSA is averaging 394.5 yards per game on offense (69th in the FBS), and rank 36th on defense, yielding 288.0 yards allowed per game. Army has been dominant on defense, allowing just 259.0 total yards per game (23rd-best). On offense, it ranks 64th by posting 404.0 total yards per game.

UTSA vs. Army Game Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

UTSA vs. Army Key Statistics

UTSA Army 394.5 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.0 (74th) 288.0 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.0 (20th) 183.0 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (15th) 211.5 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.5 (111th) 4 (90th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (121st) 0 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (30th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 423 yards, completing 60.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 60 yards (30.0 ypg) on 21 carries.

The team's top rusher, Kevorian Barnes, has carried the ball 42 times for 206 yards (103.0 per game), scoring one time.

Joshua Cephus has hauled in 15 receptions for 161 yards (80.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has hauled in nine passes while averaging 47.0 yards per game.

Chris Carpenter has hauled in four grabs for 33 yards, an average of 16.5 yards per game.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has been a dual threat for Army this season. He has 314 passing yards (157.0 per game) while completing 59.1% of his passes. He's tossed three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 132 yards (66.0 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Ay'Juan Marshall has collected 87 yards (on four carries).

Isaiah Alston leads his squad with 182 receiving yards on six catches with two touchdowns.

Liam Fortner has caught one pass and compiled 53 receiving yards (26.5 per game).

Tyler Brennan's one target has resulted in one catch for 25 yards.

