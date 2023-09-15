In Union County, Illinois, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Greene County

    • Union County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Anna-Jonesboro High School at Nashville Community High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Nashville, IL
    • Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.