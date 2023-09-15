Illinois High School Football Live Streams in Saline County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in Saline County, Illinois this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Saline County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Marquette Catholic High School at Harrisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Harrisburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
