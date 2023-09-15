Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Saint Clair County, Illinois this week? We've got the information.

    • Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    St. Dominic High School at Althoff Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Belleville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Highland High School at Mascoutah High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Mascoutah, IL
    • Conference: Mississippi Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cahokia High School at Carbondale Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Carbondale, IL
    • Conference: South Seven
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dupo High School at Wesclin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Trenton, IL
    • Conference: Cahokia
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Freeburg High School at Central High School - Breese

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Breese, IL
    • Conference: Cahokia
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Belleville East High School at East St. Louis Senior High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 16
    • Location: East St. Louis, IL
    • Conference: Southwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

