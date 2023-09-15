Illinois High School Football Live Streams in Saint Clair County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Saint Clair County, Illinois this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
St. Dominic High School at Althoff Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Belleville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Mascoutah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Mascoutah, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cahokia High School at Carbondale Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Carbondale, IL
- Conference: South Seven
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dupo High School at Wesclin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Trenton, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeburg High School at Central High School - Breese
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Breese, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Belleville East High School at East St. Louis Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: East St. Louis, IL
- Conference: Southwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.