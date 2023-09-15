Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Rock Island County, Illinois this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Rock Island County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Newman Central Catholic High School at Rock Island High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15

Rock Island, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockridge High School at Sherrard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Sherrard, IL

Three Rivers

How to Stream: Watch Here

Moline High School at Quincy Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Quincy, IL

Western Big 6

How to Stream: Watch Here

Monmouth-Roseville High School at Riverdale High School