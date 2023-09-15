Illinois High School Football Live Streams in Peoria County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Peoria County, Illinois this week.
Peoria County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Illinois Valley Central High School at St. Joseph-Ogden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmwood Jr Sr High School at El Paso-Gridley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: El Paso, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
RW Cougars Co-op at Princeville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Princeville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peoria High School at Normal Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
