Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Peoria County, Illinois this week.

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Peoria County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Illinois Valley Central High School at St. Joseph-Ogden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: St. Joseph, IL

St. Joseph, IL Conference: Illini Prairie

Illini Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmwood Jr Sr High School at El Paso-Gridley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: El Paso, IL

El Paso, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

RW Cougars Co-op at Princeville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Princeville, IL

Princeville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Peoria High School at Normal Community High School