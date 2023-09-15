If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in McHenry County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Other Games in Illinois This Week

McHenry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Huntley High School at Prairie Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Crystal Lake, IL

Crystal Lake, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Cary Grove High School at H.D. Jacobs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Algonquin, IL

Algonquin, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Crystal Lake South High School at Hampshire High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Hampshire, IL

Hampshire, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Chicago Christian High School at Marian Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Woodstock, IL

Woodstock, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alden-Hebron High School at Galva High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Galva, IL

Galva, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Central High School - Clifton at Crystal Lake Central High School