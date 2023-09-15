Illinois High School Football Live Streams in McHenry County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in McHenry County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
McHenry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Huntley High School at Prairie Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cary Grove High School at H.D. Jacobs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Algonquin, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crystal Lake South High School at Hampshire High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hampshire, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicago Christian High School at Marian Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Woodstock, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alden-Hebron High School at Galva High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Galva, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Central High School - Clifton at Crystal Lake Central High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
