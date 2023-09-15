If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in McHenry County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

    • McHenry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Huntley High School at Prairie Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Crystal Lake, IL
    • Conference: Fox Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cary Grove High School at H.D. Jacobs High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Algonquin, IL
    • Conference: Fox Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Crystal Lake South High School at Hampshire High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Hampshire, IL
    • Conference: Fox Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chicago Christian High School at Marian Central Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Woodstock, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alden-Hebron High School at Galva High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Galva, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Central High School - Clifton at Crystal Lake Central High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 16
    • Location: Crystal Lake, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

