Illinois High School Football Live Streams in Macoupin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Macoupin County, Illinois this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Macoupin County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Vandalia High School at Southwestern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Piasa, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pana High School at North Mac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Virden, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Staunton High School at Carlinville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Carlinville, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.