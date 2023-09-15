If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Livingston County, Illinois this week, we've got the information here.

    • Livingston County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Rantoul High School at Prairie Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Fairbury, IL
    • Conference: Illini Prairie
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Flanagan-Cornell High School at Schlarman Academy

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on September 16
    • Location: Danville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

