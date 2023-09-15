Illinois High School Football Live Streams in Livingston County This Week
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Livingston County, Illinois this week, we've got the information here.
Livingston County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Rantoul High School at Prairie Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Fairbury, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Flanagan-Cornell High School at Schlarman Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Danville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
