Illinois High School Football Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Jackson County, Illinois this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Marquette Catholic High School at Harrisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Harrisburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cahokia High School at Carbondale Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Carbondale, IL
- Conference: South Seven
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Massac County High School at Murphysboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Murphysboro, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
