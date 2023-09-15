Illinois High School Football Live Streams in Iroquois County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Iroquois County, Illinois this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Iroquois County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Oakwood High School at Central High School - Clifton
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Clifton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iroquois West High School at Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bismarck, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watseka High School at Salt Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Catlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Central High School - Clifton at Crystal Lake Central High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milford High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Champaign, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
