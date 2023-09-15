Illinois High School Football Live Streams in DuPage County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in DuPage County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Oak Park and River Forest High School at York High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Neuqua Valley High School at Naperville North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbard North High School at Wheaton Warrenville South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Streamwood High School at Glenbard South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- Conference: Upstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Park High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Geneva, IL
- Conference: DuKane
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton North High School at St. Charles East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: St. Charles, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hinsdale Central High School at J. Sterling Morton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Berwyn/Cicero, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Addison Trail High School at Hinsdale South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Darien, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nazareth Academy at IC Catholic Prep
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benet Academy at Montini Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lyons Township High School at Glenbard West High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
