Is there high school football on the schedule this week in DuPage County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Knox County
  • Bond County
  • Carroll County
  • Jackson County
  • McHenry County
  • Saline County
  • Rock Island County
  • Greene County
  • Macoupin County
  • Richland County

    • DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Oak Park and River Forest High School at York High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Elmhurst, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Neuqua Valley High School at Naperville North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Naperville, IL
    • Conference: DuPage Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Glenbard North High School at Wheaton Warrenville South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Wheaton, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Streamwood High School at Glenbard South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
    • Conference: Upstate Eight
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Park High School at Geneva High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Geneva, IL
    • Conference: DuKane
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wheaton North High School at St. Charles East High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: St. Charles, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hinsdale Central High School at J. Sterling Morton High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Berwyn/Cicero, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Addison Trail High School at Hinsdale South High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Darien, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nazareth Academy at IC Catholic Prep

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Elmhurst, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oak Park and River Forest High School at York High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Elmhurst, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Benet Academy at Montini Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Lombard, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Lyons Township High School at Glenbard West High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on September 16
    • Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.