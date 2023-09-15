Is there high school football on the schedule this week in DuPage County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Oak Park and River Forest High School at York High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15

5:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Neuqua Valley High School at Naperville North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL Conference: DuPage Valley

DuPage Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenbard North High School at Wheaton Warrenville South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Wheaton, IL

Wheaton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Streamwood High School at Glenbard South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Glen Ellyn, IL

Glen Ellyn, IL Conference: Upstate Eight

Upstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Park High School at Geneva High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Geneva, IL

Geneva, IL Conference: DuKane

DuKane How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheaton North High School at St. Charles East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: St. Charles, IL

St. Charles, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hinsdale Central High School at J. Sterling Morton High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 15

7:15 PM CT on September 15 Location: Berwyn/Cicero, IL

Berwyn/Cicero, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Addison Trail High School at Hinsdale South High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Darien, IL

Darien, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Nazareth Academy at IC Catholic Prep

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Park and River Forest High School at York High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Benet Academy at Montini Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lyons Township High School at Glenbard West High School