The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Chase Field.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +110 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -135 +110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cubs have a record of 5-4.

The Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over just once in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. Chicago's past eight contests have finished below the point total, and the average total during that streak was 9.8.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been the moneyline favorite 81 total times this season. They've finished 47-34 in those games.

Chicago has a 31-16 record (winning 66% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

In the 147 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-71-4).

The Cubs have put together a 5-6-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-34 37-35 35-32 43-37 52-47 26-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.