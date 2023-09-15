Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 15
Friday's game at Chase Field has the Chicago Cubs (78-69) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-72) at 9:40 PM ET (on September 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Justin Steele (16-3) for the Cubs and Brandon Pfaadt (1-8) for the Diamondbacks.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 81 times this season and won 47, or 58%, of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 31-16 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 737 total runs this season.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 9
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Justin Steele vs Merrill Kelly
|September 10
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Kyle Hendricks vs Joe Mantiply
|September 11
|@ Rockies
|W 5-4
|Jordan Wicks vs Kyle Freeland
|September 12
|@ Rockies
|L 6-4
|Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen
|September 13
|@ Rockies
|L 7-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Ty Blach
|September 15
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Steele vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Davies
|September 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Ryne Nelson
|September 19
|Pirates
|-
|Javier Assad vs TBA
|September 20
|Pirates
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Mitch Keller
|September 21
|Pirates
|-
|Justin Steele vs Johan Oviedo
