Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Champaign County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Champaign County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

St. Teresa Catholic High School at Unity High School - Tolono

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Tolono, IL

Tolono, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rantoul High School at Prairie Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Fairbury, IL

Fairbury, IL Conference: Illini Prairie

Illini Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Champaign Central High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Champaign, IL

Champaign, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

Normal West High School at Urbana High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Urbana, IL

Urbana, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

Fisher High School at Ridgeview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Colfax, IL

Colfax, IL Conference: Heart of Illinois

Heart of Illinois How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Milford High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More