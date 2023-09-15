Illinois High School Football Live Streams in Champaign County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Champaign County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Champaign County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
St. Teresa Catholic High School at Unity High School - Tolono
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Tolono, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rantoul High School at Prairie Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Fairbury, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Champaign Central High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Champaign, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Normal West High School at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fisher High School at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Colfax, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Milford High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Champaign, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
