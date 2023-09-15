Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Carroll County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Carroll County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Eastland High School at Forreston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Forreston, IL

Forreston, IL Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

Northwest Upstate Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Seneca High School at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School