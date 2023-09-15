Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Boone County, Illinois this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Boone County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Boylan Catholic High School at Belvidere High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15

5:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Belvidere, IL

Belvidere, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

North Boone High School at Byron High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Byron, IL

Byron, IL Conference: Big Northern

Big Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Boylan Catholic High School at Belvidere High School