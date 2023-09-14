When the Minnesota Twins (76-70) match up with the Chicago White Sox (56-90) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, September 14 at 7:40 PM ET, Willi Castro will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

Bookmakers list the Twins as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +155 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (4-7, 4.65 ERA) vs Jose Urena - CHW (0-5, 8.46 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -185 +154 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -190 +155 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Read More About This Game

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 96 times this season and won 57, or 59.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Twins have an 11-7 record (winning 61.1% of their games).

Minnesota has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 32, or 33%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious four times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-5.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

