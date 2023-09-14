Jose Urena will be starting for the Chicago White Sox when they take on Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 157 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Chicago ranks 26th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .240 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 601 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined 1.422 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Urena (0-5) will take the mound for the White Sox, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

Urena has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

Urena has made one start of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 3.7 frames when he pitches.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Tigers L 3-1 Away José Ureña Tarik Skubal 9/10/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Jesse Scholtens Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/12/2023 Royals W 6-2 Home Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/12/2023 Royals L 11-10 Home Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/13/2023 Royals L 7-1 Home Mike Clevinger Steven Cruz 9/14/2023 Twins - Home José Ureña Kenta Maeda 9/15/2023 Twins - Home Jesse Scholtens Pablo Lopez 9/16/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Pablo Lopez 9/17/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 9/18/2023 Nationals - Away Mike Clevinger Joan Adon 9/19/2023 Nationals - Away Mike Clevinger -

