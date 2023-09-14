Victoria Azarenka's run in the Abierto Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will meet Caroline Garcia. Azarenka is +350 (second-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Azarenka at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Azarenka's Next Match

Azarenka will meet Garcia in the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 21 at 5:00 PM ET, after getting past Veronika Kudermetova in the last round 6-2, 6-1.

Azarenka Stats

Azarenka is coming off a 6-2, 6-1 victory over No. 19-ranked Kudermetova in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Through 19 tournaments over the past year, Azarenka is yet to win a title, and her record is 22-19.

In 12 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Azarenka has gone 16-12.

Azarenka, over the past 12 months, has played 41 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.1 games per match.

Azarenka, in 28 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 21.2 games per match and won 55.1% of them.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Azarenka has won 68.3% of her games on serve, and 39.7% on return.

Azarenka has won 43.2% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 66.8% of her service games during that timeframe.

