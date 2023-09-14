The field is getting smaller at the Abierto Guadalajara, with Emiliana Arango in a quarterfinal versus Maria Sakkari. Arango has +2500 odds to be crowned champion at Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Arango at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Arango's Next Match

After defeating Taylor Townsend 7-5, 1-6, 6-4, Arango will play Sakkari in the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 21 at 9:15 PM ET.

Arango has current moneyline odds of +375 to win her next match versus Sakkari. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Arango? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Arango Stats

In the Round of 16, Arango won 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 against Townsend on Wednesday.

Arango has not won any of her 10 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 14-9.

In four tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Arango has gone 7-3.

Arango has played 21.8 games per match in her 23 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On hard courts, Arango has played 10 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 23.6 games per match while winning 54.2% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Arango has won 69.7% of her service games, and she has won 36.7% of her return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Arango has been victorious in 40.2% of her return games and 71.3% of her service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.